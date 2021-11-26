Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.