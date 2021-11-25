Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Racine, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.