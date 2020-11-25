 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Racine, WI

Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

