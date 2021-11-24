Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Racine, WI
