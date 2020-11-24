Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Racine, WI

Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.