Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Racine, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.