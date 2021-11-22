Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
