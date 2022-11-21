Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Racine, WI
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
It's going to be feeling and looking like winter today with cold temperatures and lots of light to moderate snow. More in the forecast tomorrow. Track the snow and see how much will fall here.
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
Snow chance today with an area of low pressure working over us. Snow chance tomorrow with a cold front. See how much more snow is expected and what will happen to temperatures behind the front here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
As of mid-November, there have been a total of 14 named storms, eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes (Category 3 or above).
