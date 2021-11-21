 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Racine, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

