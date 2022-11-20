Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Racine, WI
