Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.
The warming trend continues today with temps climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warm up continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks…
Racine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach…
Racine's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures…
This evening in Racine: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it…