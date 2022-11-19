 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Racine, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

