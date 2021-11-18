 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Racine, WI

It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News