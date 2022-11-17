It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Racine, WI
