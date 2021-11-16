 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Racine, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News