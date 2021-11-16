Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy r…
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain showers in the evening, then cloudy and windy overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chanc…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. R…
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstor…
This evening in Racine: Mainly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Monday, with temperatures in t…