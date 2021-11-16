Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Racine, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.