Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Temperatures still below normal today. Showers will start to push back in tonight and will continue for Tuesday. See when rain and snow are most likely and how much snow is expected here.
Just isolated showers this morning before a dry and pleasant afternoon. Rain much more likely for Thursday and a few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! With cold temperatures sticking around and an area of low pressure working over us, the chance for snow returns Saturday. Full details here.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
For the drive home in Racine: Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It look…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degree…
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mp…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It loo…