Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Racine, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

