Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.