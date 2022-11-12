Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Racine, WI
