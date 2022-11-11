The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Friday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Just isolated showers this morning before a dry and pleasant afternoon. Rain much more likely for Thursday and a few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. A rain chance is coming back for Wednesday though with a warm front. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
With a cold front stalling out in southern Wisconsin today, lots of rain is expected for some. Cold and very windy for everyone Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. P…