Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Racin…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 1…
This evening in Racine: Mainly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should r…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecas…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. W…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Rain showers in the evening, then cloudy and windy overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chanc…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will …