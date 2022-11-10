Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 8:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.