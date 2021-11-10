Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Racine, WI

Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.