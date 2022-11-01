Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The warming trend continues today with temps climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warm up continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Racine's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in…
Racine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks…
This evening in Racine: Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will …
For the drive home in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's ar…