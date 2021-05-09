Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Racine, WI
