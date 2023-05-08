Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Racine, WI
