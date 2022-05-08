 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Racine, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

