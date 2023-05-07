Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Racine, WI
