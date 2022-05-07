Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Racine, WI
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.