Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Racine, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

