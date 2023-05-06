Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.