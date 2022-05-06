 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Racine, WI

Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

