Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.
Widespread rain will likely slow the morning commute today in the southern part of the state. Though it will be dry farther north, it will be chilly for everyone. When will we dry out and warm up?
Much better weather today than yesterday in southern Wisconsin. Another chance of rain is already on the horizon though. Find out when it will arrive in our updated forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. S winds a…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Racine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for …