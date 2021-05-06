 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Racine, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

