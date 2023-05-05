Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to a warm front, higher temperatures are expected today. As another frontal system approaches though, showers and thunderstorms are com…
Not a pleasant start to the month of May. Below normal temps, scattered rain and snow showers, and very strong wind gusts as high as 50 mph. F…
We're past the peak of the activity, but showers will still be around Tuesday. Find out when they're most likely, when the rain and snow chanc…
Another chilly day Wednesday but staying dry. Warmer temperatures are expected in the days ahead, but also increasing rain chances. Find out w…
Staying dry for today, but it's not going to last. A warm front and low pressure system are headed our way and with them another chance for sh…