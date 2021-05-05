Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Racine will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast call…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. How likely…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rai…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, the forecast i…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a qua…