Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Racine, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

