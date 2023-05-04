Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.