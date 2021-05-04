 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Racine, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

