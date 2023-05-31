Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. To…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degree…