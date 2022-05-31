Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain likely for all of Wisconsin today. Storms are expected in the southern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Watch now: Drier for much of Wisconsin Thursday, but rain still likely for Madison and areas southeast
The rain chance is looking a lot lower for many in Wisconsin today, but showers and storms still look likely in the southeastern part of the state. Find out when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. …
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rai…
Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach …