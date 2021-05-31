 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

