Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.