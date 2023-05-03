The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Racine, WI
