Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Racine, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Racine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.