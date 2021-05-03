 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Racine, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

