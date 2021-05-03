Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Today's temperature in Racine will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast call…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. How likely…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 1…
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rai…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, the forecast i…