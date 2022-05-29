Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Racine, WI

It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.