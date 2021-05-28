 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News