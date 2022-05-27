Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from FRI 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Racine, WI
