Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Racine, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.