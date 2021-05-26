 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Racine, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Racine, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News