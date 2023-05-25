Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Racine, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Feeling great today with many seeing high temperatures in the 70s! Staying dry as well, but showers and storms are going to make a comeback. F…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairl…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudles…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48…